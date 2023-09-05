Douglas Town Band will get its Autumn Brass Festival series of concerts under way with a Proms Night.
Proms Night, featuring guest vocalist Kristene Sutcliffe, will take place on Thursday next week (September 21).
The concert, styled after the BBC Proms series of concerts, will feature classics including The Radetzky March, Rule Britannia and Land of Hope and Glory.
Kristene was the first ever winner of the Young Singer of Mann competition.
She has a degree in vocal and opera studies and a postgraduate diploma in performance from the Royal Northern College of Music in Manchester.
While travelling Europe performing oratorio she was privileged to have been invited to perform at the British Consulate in both Cyprus and The Hague.
She is co-director of Stage Door Entertainment with Lisa Kreisky.
Proms Night will be followed by Lights Camera Action 3, featuring the best music from stage and screen, on Sunday, October 22. Guest soloist is Michael Bonner.
The autumn series will culminate with Douglas Town Band’s Gala Concert on Saturday, November 25.
It will feature Gary Curtin, principal euphonium with one of the world’s leading brass bands, Foden’s Band, based in Sandbach, Cheshire.
The concerts take place at St Ninian’s Church, in Douglas, and start at 7.30pm.
Tickets (£10 each or £20 for all three concerts) are available online at www.douglastownband.org.im or from Morrisons Photography, in Bucks Road, Douglas.