A 12-hour ‘band-a-thon’ has raised £1,100 for a local charity in celebration of its eighth anniversary.
The ‘Without Wings - Big-Band-A-Thing’ is the third event of its kind, and took place from 1pm until 1am at the Quids Inn in Douglas on Saturday, October 19.
Welcoming more than 350 partygoers through the doors over the course of the day and night, the marathon saw 12 diverse musical acts take to the stage, each on the hour.
In the process, the charity smashed its 2022 band marathon fundraising target of £901, bringing in roughly £1,100.
The Without Wings charity looks to support people with autoimmune diagnoses, such as Rheumatoid, Psoriatic and Juvenile Arthritis, Lupus and Ankylosing Spondylitis.
Jackie Morrey-Grace, founder of the charity, said: ‘On behalf of Without Wings, I really want to say a massive thank you to all the bands who enthusiastically donated their time and talent to support our cause and to ensure we put on a brilliant party.
‘The day kicked off with some fantastic experimental spoken word electronica from Gyp Buggane and Declan’s “Secret Gig”. Ramsey Grammar School’s Year 11 group, “No More Time”, then smashed the 2pm slot with their debut public performance.
‘This was followed by “Jazzapeenos”, a scratch jazz band we’d thrown together especially for the occasion, before we launched into a riotous evening. This was heavily supported by the outstanding Manx punk scene.
‘Acts here included Soundcheck’s youth bands, “Dysfunction Junction” and “Croteau”, also the “Martin Family Band” and Jenni Smith’s “Half-Naked Headline”.
‘On behalf of the charity, the trustees would love to say a huge thank you to Quids’ proprietor, Andy Saunders.
‘Without Wings would also love to say an extra thank you to Jonny Peacock, Dave Holland and Jamie Blackburn for equipment loans. This event really did showcase the camaraderie and excellence of our island’s live music scene.’