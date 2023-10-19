Ramsey Music Society’s final concert of its 2023 season will feature contemporary flute and guitar duo Andrews Massey Duo.
The duo, formed by Emily Andrews on flute/voice, and David Massey on guitar will perform at Ramsey Grammar School’s West Building on Monday (October 30) at 7.30pm.
Their programme includes music by Mozart, Giuliani, Bizet, Barrios and Dvorak.
Based in London, they are classically trained, but by no means limited to classical music – they use this strong grounding as a springboard from which to explore music styles including folk, world, gypsy and bluegrass.
They met in 2009 at the Royal Academy of Music while playing in the orchestra for a musical.
Emily and David are expanding the boundaries of flute and guitar duo playing.
Their varied recitals mix classics of the flute and guitar repertoire with their own arrangements of songs and instrumental classical and folk music.
They perform regular recitals in a range of settings which have included London’s Wigmore Hall and St Martin in the Fields and abroad in Germany, Italy and Sweden.
Emily and David were the winners of a prestigious Tunnell Trust Award for 2012-2013 and have been semi-finalists in the Royal Overseas League Competition in London three times.
They have released three CDs, including collections of their own arrangements of British folk melodies and Christmas carols in world music style as well as a CD of Schubert and Mozart arranged for flute and guitar.
Entry is £12 for adults, payable on the door. It’s free for children and students. The concert is supported by the Isle of Man Arts Council.