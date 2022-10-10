Subscribe newsletter
A rundown community building in Ramsey has undergone a complete transformation into an innovative arts exhibition space.
The work on Quayle’s Hall, next to the site of the former Albert Road School, has been a huge, concerted community effort, which started as a joint venture between the Department for Enterprise and a core team of artists, musicians and writers.
These include Michael Starkey, Nicola Dixon, Amanda Quellin, David Kilgallon and Jackie Morrey-Grace.
The transformation of the hall is being celebrated with an arts exhibition that us running alongside other venues, including the Family Library in Douglas, and Ramsey Town Hall.
DfE project leader Jane Critchley explained: ‘Earlier this year, the Department for Enterprise brought together a small group of creative champions and creative enablers to discuss ideas for showcasing creativity, sharing skills and celebrating community work.
‘A community video has also been filmed to complement the exhibitions and a booklet is being developed where views and information on creativity and wellbeing will be collated.’
Jane said that since the project – Celebrating Creativity Together – has been in the public domain it had been ‘inspirational and heart-warming to see the community coming together to create beautiful spaces and share joy in difficult times’.
She added: ‘Creativity is becoming increasingly significant to societies and economies globally and it is wonderful to see the Isle of Man participating through this important and timely project.’
Well-known Ramsey based artist, Michael Starkey, has been responsible for much of the community coming together and revamping of Quayle’s Hall for the exhibition.
In 2018, he was asked to help with rehabilitation in the Art Department at Jurby Prison which he did for nine months, and which proved a real success.
Supported by Michael, Quayle’s Hall will therefore feature artwork from current members of the Prison and Probation service, who also stepped in to help with painting the hall and the outside railings.
Ramsey Commissioners, Northern Men in Sheds, local businesses and the Northern Dipper sea swimmers have also all contributed to transforming the hall from an under-utilised space into a loved and welcoming environment.
As well as many paintings by Michael himself, including his 27 paper bag series, the exhibition is now full of paintings by artists such as Colette Davies, Laura Moon, Peter Davies and Nicola Dixon.
As part of the interactive, sharing skills angle of the project, some paintings are also accompanied by poetic responses by triple poetry slam champion, Jackie Morrey-Grace. Other exhibits include a stunning collection of hand-made resin bowls by Anita Quayle, driftwood birds by Chris Berry and photography by Greg Barlow.
Bead work by Stella Jelski and glassware by Debra Tracey Carney are also on display.
A spokesman for UNESCO Biosphere, Isle of Man praised the project: ‘In the current global climate and biodiversity emergencies, it’s important we engage people about the challenges facing our planet in new and ever more creative ways.
‘This multi-faceted project, bringing together so many talented organisations and people, is a wonderful example of this.’
Quayle’s Hall is open to the public until October 22, weekdays 1pm to 3.30pm and Saturdays 10.30am to 3pm.
The exhibitions at Ramsey Town Hall and the Family Library are open for the whole of October and in line with usual venue opening hours.
Entry to all the exhibitions is free.
