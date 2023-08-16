Ramsey will be rocking this weekend as the annual festival of music and street entertainment returns to the town’s quayside.
The Southern Belles have been brought in once again to get the festival in West Quay into full swing.
They will be performing from 2pm.
Other acts returning to the outdoor stage from last year are Francesca May, from 3.30pm, and The Boneyard, who will close out the night from 8.30pm.
The event continues until 11pm and this year’s line up also includes Drop Kick The Fish, from 5pm, followed by The Mother Funkers, from 6.30pm.
As well as the live music there will be a fun fair, face-painting and food stands.
The Ramsey Commissioners event is held in association with The Mitre and The Trafalgar with staging supplied by Mezeron.
Ramsey commissioner Juan McGuinness told Island Life: ‘Ramsey Rocks was created over 20 years ago, originally the finale of Ramsey National Week in July.
‘The event has evolved over the past two decades but has never lost its home on the quayside in Ramsey.
‘A family event with entertainment for all ages in the form of live music, stalls, food and face painting courtesy of the Trafalgar, the bank holiday Sunday will see the quayside filled with things to do.’
He added: ‘All the bands are local cover bands with a wide variety of music for all tastes starting with the classic easy listening of the Southern Belles and progressing all the way through to rocking out to The Boneyard at the end of the night.’
Admission to Ramsey Rocks is free.