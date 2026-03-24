The Ramsey Music Society is set to open its 2026 season with a concert by Maltese harpist Jacob Portelli.
Taking place on Monday, April 20 at 7.30pm, the performance will take place at the West Building of Ramsey Grammar School, with tickets priced at £15 and available at the door. Admission is free for school-age pupils.
The event marks the start of the society’s new programme and offers audiences in the Isle of Man an opportunity to hear a selection of romantic harp music.
The concert includes works written specifically for the instrument alongside arrangements, featuring composers such as George Frideric Handel, Philip Glass and Sophia Dussek.
Portelli, who was born into a musical family in Malta, began studying music at an early age and went on to gain diplomas in harp performance with distinction from both the Malta School of Music and the Associated Board of the Royal Schools of Music.
He performs regularly at state dinners and national events hosted by Maltese officials at venues including Verdala Palace, San Anton Residence and the Grand Master’s Palace.
In 2016, he was also invited to perform for Queen Elizabeth II during a Commonwealth event at Marlborough House in London.
In addition to the harp, he is proficient in violin, viola, cello and double bass, and performs with ensembles including the Malta Philharmonic Orchestra, the St James Consort and the Valletta International Baroque Ensemble.
He is also a founding member of the Cordia String Quartet, which has performed at international festivals and events in Europe and beyond.
A spokesperson from the Ramsey Music Society commented: ‘For the concert, Jacob has selected many romantic pieces written especially for harp.
‘We hope to see many of those there who love music.’