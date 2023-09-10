Pianist Lewis Kingsley Peart is the next performer for the Ramsey Music Society.
The programme includes music by Greig, Tchaikovsky/Grainger, Paderewski and Billy Mayerl.
Based in both London and Manchester, Lewis enjoys a busy life as a working musician.
Organising projects as both soloist and collaborator, he programmes a wide variety of music from the traditional classical canon to jazz and the avant-garde. With a strong background in theatre, his appearances are never without verve.
Lewis made his debut at St John’s Smith Square in March 2018 in a programme of music celebrating the 75th birthday of the American composer, Stephen Montague.
Stephen described him as ‘not only technically but theatrically a real tour de force’.
In the summer of 2021, he had the privilege of working with British concert pianist and composer, Stephen Hough, on his third piano sonata, ‘Trinitas’, for the Trinity Laban New Lights Festival of Contemporary Music.
Highlights of the 2022 season included a concert for the Edinburgh Fringe Festival at St Mary’s Cathedral, and his debut recital at London’s St Martin-in-the-Fields.
Lewis is a Chethams School of Music alumnus and graduate of London’s Trinity Laban Conservatoire.
The concert starts at 7.30pm on Monday (September 25).
Admission is £12, which includes refreshments.
Entry is free for children and students.