Registration is now open for the Isle of Man Bank Charity Santa Dash.
The event is set to take place on Wednesday, December 20 at 12.30pm, starting outside the Isle of Man Bank on Prospect Hill in Douglas.
Free to enter, the one mile run is open to everyone including under 18s (with under 15s being asked to run with an adult who must also be registered) and aims to raise funds for a range of Isle of Man charities.
As well as encouraging runners to raise sponsorship, the Isle of Man Bank will donate £3,000 to charities that have been selected by bank employees
These charities include Isle Listen, The Children’s Centre, Crossroads IOM, Manx Wildlife Trust, and the Isle of Man Foodbank.
Winners of prizes donated by the bank, both for best costumes and spot prizes for randomly selected finish positions, will be asked to choose the charity they wish to donate the prize to.
Stuart Chivers, the Isle of Man country head for RBS International, said: ‘As the festive season approaches, we’re bringing some seasonal fun to the streets of Douglas while also supporting important local charities.
‘We hope for a large turnout and, as always, look forward to seeing how creative our dashers will be with their Christmas themed outfits.’
Some roads will be closed during the event, including Prospect Hill from Hill Street to Victoria Street and the full length of Victoria Street from 12.30pm to 12.45pm at the latest.
The area surrounding Finch Road will also see closures from 12.15pm until 1.15pm.
l If you wish to register, you can visit https://my.raceresult.com/267390/Registration or go to http://www.manxtimingsolutions.com.