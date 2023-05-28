Chris is married to Ann Marie and has four children - Aaron, Kristopher, Amy and Georgia. Chris is a retired aircraft engineer. His real passion was football and he spent his spare time as a football coach/managing and eventually scouting for Coventry City FC. Son Aaron signed and played for Coventry FC. On Chris’s return to the island in 2009, he took up his second passion, music, and Deep South Music Festival Isle of Man was born.