Renowned local band Truman Falls have released of their third album.
The band’s new album Silverdale is now available on CD and will be released digitally on March 20.
The album has been inspired by the glen in the south of the island and has been written and produced by Simon Rea and David Armstrong.
Simon, the lead singer and guitarist, said: ‘Each song on this album has been written In, around or about Silverdale.
‘I found and nurtured these compositions whilst walking its tranquil trails and wondering along its peaceful pathways.
‘Every song has a silver thread of meaning running through it that will for me, always lead me back to the place where it all took shape in Silverdale.’
There are ten tracks on the album.
David plays bass, keys and strings on the record with Paul Teare on guitars and Martyn Thomas on drums.
The group have enlisted the help from a number of guest musicians for the record.
The band will play live at Noa Bakehouse alongside Jeff Jepson on Saturday, May 25 to celebrate the new album and before both acts go on a joint acoustic UK tour. Doors open at 7.30pm and tickets are £10.