People who won trophies at the Guild last year are being asked to return them in preparation for this year’s festival.
The Manx Music, Speech and Dance Festival, better known as The Guild, will be celebrating its 133rd anniversary when it takes place between April 26 to May 3 at the Villa Marina.
One important part of the Guild is its trophies, with 200 being presented throughout the duration of the Festival.
‘The Guild is extremely proud of its heritage and the trophies form a very important part of our history,’ said the former chair of the Guild, Sarah Kelly.
‘They have been donated throughout the years in memory of Guild performers, committee members and friends of the festival, or by Manx societies from around the world.
‘Trophies have been given from as far afield as South Africa but also from London, Manchester, Canada and of course, the most coveted Cleveland Medal presented annually by the Cleveland Ohio Manx Society in America.
‘We allow the trophy winners to take their trophy home for 11 months, but we then ask them to return it to us prior to the Festival the following year.’
The Guild trophies are displayed in the Villa Marina Royal Hall throughout the week of the festival, and the festival’s organisers are now asking for the trophies to be cleaned, polished, engraved and returned by March 30 to Morrison Photos at 54 Bucks Road in Douglas.
The deadline for entries to this year’s festival recently passed at the beginning of February, with dancers, singers and musicians now gearing up for the ‘biggest event in the calendar’.
There were many classes to enter for those who wished to take part, including voice, instrumental and speech classes as well as dance in the form of ballet, country, folk, modern and tap.
In a new class for 2025, the Guild will host the ‘Cranmer Prayer Book Reading’ competition for children aged 11 to 18, with the winners qualifying to take part in the National Final at Hampton Court Palace, London in February 2026.
Also back for 2025 is the ‘have a go’ class for adults who have never taken to the stage before, as well as a class for ‘Little Stars’ (four to five year-olds) to introduce them to the festival.
It also includes the popular staples of brass bands, songs from the shows, choirs and Cleveland medal Test.
Most classes are held at the Villa Marina in the Royal Hall as well as other suites, while there will also be performances at St Thomas’ Church in Douglas.
Talking before the start of last year’s festival, Guild chairman Anne Clarke said: ‘There is something for everyone to come along to see and enjoy.
‘With an all-day ticket costing only £5 and free entry for children, you can just pop in and out throughout the daytime or evening to see your favourite classes.’