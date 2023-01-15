Talented young musician Resa Brown will be receiving a brand new harp, thanks to the Soundcheck Charity,
Resa was recognised for her commitment to playing the harp and for her ongoing contribution to music in the Isle of Man.
Her new harp is currently being built in Killarney in Ireland and will ready for her in the spring.
Having learned her craft whilst in Share na Veg folk group, Resa is now taught by Rachel Hair.
She regularly plays as a soloist, accompanies dancers at Ny Fennee and is also a member of Bree Manx music youth group.
It was at a December meeting of Bree where Resa was presented with the surprise by Soundcheck Charity directors, Martin Katz and Chloe Woolley.
Soundcheck Charity considers applications throughout the year from young people involved in music and the performing arts who need financial assistance.
It also considers applications from organisations who encourage and support young people from the island to participate in the arts.
Previous projects the charity has supported include venue hire for Shennaghys Jiu and funding for an external adjudicator and prizes for Battle of the Bands.
For more information see www.soundcheckcharity.im