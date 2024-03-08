Manx woman Roisin Quinn has safely made it though the first week of BBC One’s Interior Design Masters.
Now living in the Wirral, Roisin moved to the Isle of Man from Ireland when she was nine years old and went to Ramsey Grammar School.
Having worked for a travel company for a number of years, Roisin took the brave step to change career and move into the world of interior design after helping redecorate her parents’ home near Ramsey.
Roisin believes appearing on the show, hosted by Alan Carr, is the perfect way to launch her career.
But the further she gets in the programme the better it will be.
She had no concerns in the first week by safely making it thorugh after being challenged to turn nuns’ cells at a former Norfolk convent into a bijoux B&B bedroom.
The judges were left impressed with Michelle Ogundehin saying: “People will be asking for the flower room. What Roisin has succeeded in is giving us a genuinely pretty room.”
While Roisin did not quite make it into the top three favourite rooms for the judges, she had no problem making it through to the second week. The next episode will air on Tuesday, March 19 at 8pm.