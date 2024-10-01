Rushen Silver Band will be hosting a concert to celebrate its 75th anniversary later this month.
The performance, which will take place at the Villa Marina on Saturday, October 19 at 7.30pm, will feature both the Rushen Silver Band and the Manx Concert Brass, with the bands coming together to close out the show.
The celebration will also feature the internationally renowned tenor horn soloist Sheona Wade, who has played with many of the world’s premier brass bands, including ‘Brighouse and Rastrick’, ‘Black Dyke’ and the ‘Yorkshire Building Society Band’, with whom she won the ‘All England Masters’ three times and the British Open four times.
She has also represented England at the ‘European Brass Band Association Festival’ no less than 10 times.
Sheona will play with both bands during the concert and will also be hosting a workshop for brass players over the same weekend.
Rushen Silver Band’s musical director John Kinley said: ‘Playing with such an impressive soloist is an honour for the band and will give us the chance to learn from a hugely influential soloist and a wonderful communicator and educator.
‘It also might inspire some of our younger players to go on to an equally successful musical career.’
It is 75 years since Rushen Silver Band took its current name, and during this time the band has developed and grown to its current size.
Its development band ‘Ballafesson Brass’ has a further 30 players to the 35 in the original group, where free tuition is delivered to anyone wanting to learn.
The band mainly performs concerts and public events around the south of the Isle of Man, including at the Erin Arts Centre, St Catherine’s and St Columba’s Churches and on Port Erin Beach.
As well as local performances, the band ventures further afield with performances over the last 20 years in Yorkshire, the Scottish Borders and twice at the Inter-Celtique Festival in Lorient, where it played to more than 10,000 people.
Talking about the band’s relationship with the Manx Concert Brass, a spokesperson said: ‘We have a long-standing friendship with Manx Concert Brass, and are delighted that they are able to join us for our celebration.
‘Both bands will be playing a mix of brass band favourites and popular tunes that I am sure will have you singling or tapping your foot along to. Pieces as varied as Manx tune “Hunt the Wren” and the Elvis Presley song “American Trilogy” will no doubt make it a night to remember.’
Band chairman Chris Weldon added: ‘A big concert with two brass bands and an absolutely amazing soloist will be a fantastic way to end our 75th anniversary year.
‘The band is growing from strength to strength and it is events like this which will remain in people’s memories for years to come.’