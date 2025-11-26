The Isle of Man Railway Supporters’ Association will be operating a special train on New Year’s Day to mark the beginning of its diamond jubilee year.
This train will depart Douglas Station at midday on Thursday, January 1 and return from Port Erin at 2.15pm, with tickets priced at £20 for adults and £10 for children.
All proceeds from the special train, the first of its kind to operate on this date for many years, will go towards the ongoing restoration work of vintage carriage ‘F.6’.
The oldest surviving coach from the Isle of Man Steam Railway returned home this summer after many years as part of a private collection in the UK.
It’s more than 50 years after it was saved from the scrapman.
Refreshments will be available when the New Year’s Day train arrives at Port Erin.
The railway museum will be open, offering an opportunity to view the Supporters’ Association’s most recently completed project, the cosmetic restoration of 1896 locomotive No.9 Douglas.
No.9, which was unveiled as part of the Manx Heritage Transport Festival earlier this year, last operated more than 70 years ago.
It now takes pride of place in the museum after many volunteer hours and at a cost of over £8,000 provided entirely by donations and from Association funds.
The special train on New Year’s Day will be staffed entirely on a voluntary basis. It is hoped to be hauled by No.11 Maitland.
Grant Taylor from the Association said it would kick off the diamond jubilee year in style with the support of Isle of Man Railways.
He said: ‘This will offer the public a rare opportunity to travel the full length of the line and blow away the cobwebs as well as support our projects fund.’