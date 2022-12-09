There are plenty of opportunities to watch the island’s 200-year-old Christmastime street theatre tradition of the White Boys.
Two teams - Southern White Boys and Peel White Boys will be singing and dancing in venues across the island on Saturday (December 17).
James Franklin of Culture Vannin said: ‘The Kirk Michael performance is new, and we’re yet to track down any evidence that this isn’t the first performance of the White Boys there in over 100 years.
The traditional Manx ‘mumming’ play is not performed to a stable script, but always includes a few key elements: saints, a fight, a death, a resurrection thanks to ‘theDoctor’ and a happy ending.
It has been seen on the streets of Manx towns and villages all over the island during the Christmas period since the 19th century.
Peel White Boys will start off the day at 10am with a new performance venue, outside Cannan Court in Peel.
They will then head to Peel, where they will perform in Michael Street at 2pm and at The Dog’s Nollick in East Quay at 5pm.
Meanwhile, Southern White Boys will start off at 10am outside Port St Mary’s Coop before heading to Port Erin railway station for 10.30am.
They will then be at Castletown Square at 11am before heading to Douglas.
They will be at Noa Bakehouse at both midday and 1.30pm.
And they will be at the Strand Shopping Centre at 1pm and then in Regent Street at 3pm.