The search has started for the next Manx Youth Bard.
Applications have opened to island residents aged 10 to 17 for the role, which will see them attend a number of cultural events during the year.
The competition will see judges select a number of entrants who will be invited to the final stage, judged in person by the Manx Bards and a special guest at Henry Bloom Noble Library, in Douglas.
Organiser Bridge Carter told Island Life: ‘It really is hard to believe it’s that time of year again where we are now looking for our Sixth Manx Youth Bard to don those fabulous robes throughout 2024.
‘We are all looking forward to welcoming our next Youth Bard in March.’
She described Fifth Manx Youth Bard Hadassah Smith as a ‘great asset to the bardic family’, who had brought her own unique style to the prestigious role.
Hadassah, along with current Manx Bard, Boakesey Closs, was invited by One World Isle of Man to compose a poem to mark the 75th anniversary of Universal Declaration of Human Rights for Global Learning Fortnight, from November 27 to December 10.
Bridge described Hadassah’s submission, titled ‘The battle of...’ as a ‘heartfelt, deep and very meaningful, poignant poem’.
Full details on how to enter can be found on the Manx Bard Facebook page or by emailing [email protected]
Entries must be submitted by Friday, March 1.
The winner will be announced at the Henry Bloom Noble Library at an event on the evening of Friday, March 8.
The First Manx Youth Bard was Holly MacRae. She was followed by Xander Shirtliff, Brintha Yasodaran, Iva Petrova and current post holder, Ballakermeen High School student Hadassah.
The then 15-year-old beat stiff competition from her fellow students by wowing the judges with her poetry, Ellan Vannin, Puddles and My Plum is Calling Me.
Culture Vannin sponsors the position.