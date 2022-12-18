Tonight (Thursday)
- The Ian Thompson Band at 1886, Douglas, 9.30pm.
Tomorrow (Friday)
- A Musical Christmas open mic party with Paul Reynolds , Peel Centenary Centre’s Atholl Room, 8pm.
- Totally 80s at The Outback, Peel, 8pm.
- Traditional Manx music session at The Mitre, Ramsey, 8.30pm.
- Karaoke, disco and dance tunes at The Royal George, Ramsey, 9pm-1am.
- Harvey Mushman at Sam Webbs, Douglas, 9pm.
- Ian Thompson at the Ginger Hall, Sulby, 9pm.
- David Castro at Quids Inn, Douglas, 9.15pm.
- DJ, karaoke and disco at The Blind Pig, Douglas.
- Brown Sugar at The Riddler Under The Nest, Port Erin.
New Year’s Eve (Saturday)
- The Hunters at The Whitestone, Ballasalla, 8pm-1am.
- JZ Karaoke at The Mines Tavern, Laxey, 8pm.
- DJ Scales at The Manor, Willaston, 8.30pm.
- Party with disco and dance tunes at The Royal George, Ramsey, 9pm-1am.
- Karaoke at the Second Venue, above the Nags Head, Douglas, 10pm.
- Buncha Skankers at the Ginger Hall, Sulby, £25. Contact venue on Facebook.
- David Castro at the Mannin Hotel, Douglas.
- Jamie Blackburn at The Riddler Under The Nest, Port Erin.
- DJ, karaoke and disco at Sam Webbs, Douglas.
- Karaoke FM at The Front Porch, Douglas.
- Toby Higgs at The Whitehouse, Peel.
- Rebecca Forrest at The Mitre, Ramsey.
- New Year’s Cheese Degsy at Quids Inn, Douglas.
- Little Miss Dynamite at Laxey Sailing Club.
New Year’s Day (Sunday)
- Open mic and various artists at The Whitehouse, Peel, midday-midnight, in aid of Peel and Western Anti Cancer Association.
- Traditional Manx music session at Laxey Sailing Club, 2pm.
- DJ Lewis Parker at The Royal George, Ramsey, 9pm-1am.
- Brown Sugar at The Riddler Under The Nest, Port Erin.