Tonight (Thursday)

- Dilys Sowrey and friends at The Black Dog Oven, Peel, 8pm.

- Acoustic Atmosphere at Quids Inn, Douglas, 8pm.

- Vida La Fierce at The Royal George, Ramsey, 9pm, followed by disco and dance tunes until 1am.

- The Ian Thompson Band at 1886, Douglas, 9.30pm.

Tomorrow (Friday)

- A Musical Christmas open mic party with Paul Reynolds , Peel Centenary Centre’s Atholl Room, 8pm.

- Totally 80s at The Outback, Peel, 8pm.

- Traditional Manx music session at The Mitre, Ramsey, 8.30pm.

- Karaoke, disco and dance tunes at The Royal George, Ramsey, 9pm-1am.

- Harvey Mushman at Sam Webbs, Douglas, 9pm.

- Ian Thompson at the Ginger Hall, Sulby, 9pm.

- David Castro at Quids Inn, Douglas, 9.15pm.

- DJ, karaoke and disco at The Blind Pig, Douglas.

- Brown Sugar at The Riddler Under The Nest, Port Erin.

New Year’s Eve (Saturday)

- The Hunters at The Whitestone, Ballasalla, 8pm-1am.

- JZ Karaoke at The Mines Tavern, Laxey, 8pm.

- DJ Scales at The Manor, Willaston, 8.30pm.

- Party with disco and dance tunes at The Royal George, Ramsey, 9pm-1am.

- Karaoke at the Second Venue, above the Nags Head, Douglas, 10pm.

- Buncha Skankers at the Ginger Hall, Sulby, £25. Contact venue on Facebook.

- David Castro at the Mannin Hotel, Douglas.

- Jamie Blackburn at The Riddler Under The Nest, Port Erin.

- DJ, karaoke and disco at Sam Webbs, Douglas.

- Karaoke FM at The Front Porch, Douglas.

- Toby Higgs at The Whitehouse, Peel.

- Rebecca Forrest at The Mitre, Ramsey.

- New Year’s Cheese Degsy at Quids Inn, Douglas.

- Little Miss Dynamite at Laxey Sailing Club.

New Year’s Day (Sunday)

- Open mic and various artists at The Whitehouse, Peel, midday-midnight, in aid of Peel and Western Anti Cancer Association.

- Traditional Manx music session at Laxey Sailing Club, 2pm.

- DJ Lewis Parker at The Royal George, Ramsey, 9pm-1am.

- Brown Sugar at The Riddler Under The Nest, Port Erin.