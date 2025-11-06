Charity Isle Listen has launched its latest fundraising prize draw, which will allow one lucky winner to win hospitality tickets to a Liverpool FC Champions League game.
The prize, the draw for which is open until Tuesday, December 23, includes tickets for two people to Anfield’s Chemistry Lounge for January 28’s fixture against Azerbaijan side Qarabağ FK, as well as one night’s stay in a city centre hotel and £200 cash contribution towards travel.
Speaking of the prize draw, Isle Listen’s fundraising lead, Steven Downward said: ‘I’m not a Liverpool fan myself, but I can’t deny this is a great prize for any football fan.
‘We are hoping to end 2025 on a high with a healthy fundraising income to boost our education programme into the new year.’
Steven continued: ‘The football tickets themselves are worth more than £900, so paired with the city centre hotel and contribution towards flights, this incredible prize is worth in excess of £1,200.
‘We hope it is an attractive draw for only £10 per entry, and just in time for Christmas too.’
Proceeds from the draw will support Castletown-based Isle Listen’s mental health education programme, which currently operates in 95% of the island’s schools to improve understanding and awareness of mental health. By entering the prize draw, the charity says entrants can directly impact the futures of our young people.
Tickets to the draw are priced at £10 each, and can be purchased online at: https://www.islelisten.im/lfc/, or physical tickets can be purchased from various outlets.
Only 1,500 draw tickets in total are available.
Entrants must be 18 years or older and terms and conditions apply, which can be found on Isle Listen’s website.