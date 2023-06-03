Seven brass bands are set to perform both individually and together at the Port Erin Festival of Brass.
The Rotary Club of Rushen and Western Mann event takes place in the gardens of St Catherine’s Church on Saturday next week (June 17).
Church Road will be closed for the whole of the festival, from midday to 6pm, to create space for extra viewing areas as well as food and drink stalls.
Rotary Club president Michael Gallagher said: ‘For 50 years, as a community service club we have provided support to both international humanitarian causes like ShelterBox and End Polio Now along with many local projects and good causes including the new Bradda Glen viewing platform and the Isle of Man Foodbank.
‘We hope people will come to this fabulous festival, enjoy the music, visit our local businesses and have a great day out in Port Erin.’
The musical extravaganza will get under way with Ballafesson Brass at midday.
They will be followed by Crosby Silver Band, Douglas Town Band, Rushen Silver Band, Ramsey Town Band, Manx Youth Band, Onchan Silver Band and Manx Concert Brass.
They will each play 30-minute sets. The finale will see all seven bands come together for a massed performance, starting at 5.20pm.
The festival was launched in 2021 to great success in Port Erin and was staged in Castletown last year to help celebrate Castletown Metropolitan Silver Band’s 125th anniversary.
Santander International is sponsoring the event. Managing director James Gelhart said: ‘We’re thrilled to be sponsoring the Port Erin Festival of Brass, a fantastic initiative that blends the tradition of brass music on the island with modern talent.’
Timetable:
Midday: Ballafesson Brass.
12.40pm: Crosby Silver Band.
1.20pm: Douglas Town Band.
2pm: Rushen Silver Band.
2.40pm: Ramsey Town Band.
3.20pm: Manx Youth Band.
4pm: Onchan Silver Band.
4.40pm: Manx Concert Brass.
5.20pm: Massed bands perform the grand finale.