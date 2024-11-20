The Manx Amateur Drama Federation (MADF) has announced an exciting new production of William Shakespear’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream, which is set to take place in September 2025.
The play will be performed in the picturesque gardens of Government House with permission from His Excellency Sir John Lorimer.
The production, part of MADF’s 75th anniversary celebrations, will be an all-island event, and the federation is calling on anyone interested in getting involved to reach out.
A Midsummer Night’s Dream is a whimsical Shakespearean comedy set in a magical forest where love and chaos collide.
Four young lovers, a troupe of amateur actors, and a mischievous fairy named Puck become entangled in a web of mistaken identities, enchantments, and humorous misunderstandings.
With the meddling of the fairy king and queen, the play explores themes of love, transformation, and the thin line between dreams and reality.
Sharon Walker, Chair of MADF, shared her enthusiasm for the project, saying: ‘We really want the production to encompass all parts of our island culture and welcome anyone who wants to be involved onstage or in a backstage role such as costuming, hair and make-up, and set construction, no matter what their previous involvement with theatre has been.
‘A Midsummer Night’s Dream is one of Shakespeare’s most iconic plays and gives us scope to make the production a truly Manx experience.
‘We are very grateful to His Excellency for giving us permission to stage the play in such a beautiful setting.’
Auditions for the production will be held in March 2025, and the play will be one of several initiatives planned by MADF to bring Shakespeare’s works closer to the island’s young people.
Anyone wishing to be part of this unique celebration of drama, whether onstage or behind the scenes, is encouraged to contact MADF at [email protected].