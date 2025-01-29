A series of workshops based on the plays of William Shakespeare are set to be hosted in celebration of an island theatre group’s anniversary.
Through the support of the Isle of Man Arts Council’s ‘Extraordinary Events’ funding, the Manx Amateur Drama Federation (MADF) has announced its ‘Mastering Shakespeare’ initiative.
The initiative is curated by Shakespeare practitioner Edward Bennett and will be run through a series of workshops in February as part of the MADF’s 75th anniversary.
These sessions are open to all GCSE and A level English Literature students, and will cover topics such as: the ability to explore complex characters and universal themes such as jealousy, friendship and consequences; the ability to recognise the enduring relevance of Shakespearean themes in their own lives and contemporary society; and fostering critical thinking to draw connections between past and present.
The MADF is also staging a production of ‘A Midsummer Night’s Dream’ in September at Government House.
To support those wishing to be involved in the production, an additional weekend workshop will be held on March 1 at Ballakermeen Studio.
A spokesperson from the MADF said: ‘The purpose of the “Mastering Shakespeare” initiative is to bring to life Shakespeare’s work and inspire the next generation of theatre creatives to sustain the legacy of theatre in the island.
‘Following these workshops, attendees will be encouraged to participate in A Midsummer Night’s Dream - this will be open to anyone in any creative aspect both onstage or behind the scenes.
‘Edward will continue to support the cast through the summer of 2025 with regards to character development and the production team in the creative aspects of the play.
‘This will be delivered through a series of four weekend visits, building on the initial workshops and aid cast members’ understanding of the text.
‘Engaging an external, professional practitioner brings a fresh perspective to performing theatre in the island - all will benefit from his extensive experience. These visits will build on the foundations laid in the February workshops.’
Edward was recommended to the MADF by the Royal Shakespeare Company.
He has worked with Creative Counties West Sussex (as a board member) and the Chichester Festival, while he is also an experienced actor appearing in several seasons at the Royal Shakespeare Theatre alongside a range of film and television work.
To find out more on the workshops and the upcoming play, you can visit https://madf.im/a-midsummer-nights-dream/