This year’s Band Battle came to a thrilling close on Saturday night, with Drop Kick The Fish coming out on top.
The four winners of the heats faced off at Quids Inn in front of a packed-out venue.
The crowd was treated to a pre-show performance from the 2022 Band Battle champions, The Ballaghs.
With the crowd warmed up, Drop Kick The Fish, The Getaways, Half-Naked Headline and Shady Acres each got their chance to wow the judges and the patrons.
Drop Kick The Fish stunned the pub with powerful vocals and amazing crowd interaction and held the audience from start to finish, even when there was a little hiccup with their performance.
The Getaways showed a strong performance which included their energetic original ‘Go!’
Half-Naked Headline provided thought-provoking spoken word throughout their set which engaged the crowd and showed why they have earned a prime-time slot at Manchester Punk Festival.
Shady Acres gave a varied performance and show and brought the show to an entertaining end with some guitar theatrics.
The winners’ bundle was the biggest ever offered in the competition’s history.
Barbers at Unit 5 gave £500 cash, £1,000 in equipment or recording time and advertising of all gigs in its premises. It also allows all entrants to the event to advertise in their venue on the local music wall.
Riffs provided a trophy to the winners while Outlier distillery gave a bottle of Hoolie rum and cash to each of the heat winners. Drop Kick The Fish will open the Bushy’s TT Village and all the finalists get the opportunity to play at the Full Moon Festival, taking place in the summer.
Quids Inn owner Andy Saunders said: ‘Thanks for everyone taking part, all the bands and especially the crowd who support the local music scene, without whom there wouldn’t be these events.’