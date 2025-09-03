A sizzling celebration of food, flavour and fun is set to return to the island later this month, as the Fire Island Chilli and BBQ Festival takes over Onchan Pleasure Park.
The event, organised by Fire Island Chilli Farm, takes place from midday until 9pm on Saturday, September 13, and promises a packed day of entertainment, cooking demonstrations, live music and family fun. Entry is free.
Last year’s festival drew big crowds in Castletown Market Square, but organisers say the move to Onchan will allow the event to be ‘bigger, bolder and spicier than ever’.
For the brave-hearted, two fiery competitions will once again test heat tolerance to the limit.
Pico’s Hot Wings Heroes will challenge contestants to tackle increasingly spicy chicken wings, while the Fire Island Chilli Eating Competition will crown the Ultimate Chilli Champion.
Alongside the challenges, visitors can sample food from some of the island’s top street food trucks and trailers, with everything from smoky barbecue dishes to tongue-tingling chilli creations on offer.
This year’s host is Percy Hampton, a Gef 30 Under 30 winner, and presenter of the What’s The Skeet? podcast – who admitted he is both ‘buzzing and a little nervous’ about taking to the stage to host an event for the very first time.
‘Let’s face it, watching a big hairy Manx man talk nonsense on stage should be a laugh in itself,’ he joked.
‘It’s going to be an afternoon packed with laughs, mouth-watering food and plenty of spice.’
Music throughout the day will be courtesy of top local talent, including The Heinrich Manoeuvre, Eoin Molyneux and Ruby Briscoe-Taylor.
Organisers added: ‘This isn’t just another food festival - it’s a full-on flavour riot. One chance to taste it all, and if you miss it and you’ll feel the burn… of regret.’