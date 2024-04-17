SOUND RECORDS RECORD STORE DAY SPECIAL ALBUMS OF THE WEEK
SIOUXSIE & THE BANSHEES - NOCTURNE
As part of Record Store Day Siouxsie and the Banshees’ release their 1983 Live album Nocturne performed at the iconic Royal Albert Hall. November of 2023 saw Nocturne turn 40 years old and it has not had an official vinyl press since.
To celebrate this unique live album Siouxsie Sioux and Steven Severin have overseen a new direction of the already iconic artwork with 16 tracks taken from those two nights over September 30 and October 1, 1983. There is also a new gatefold sleeve, printed inners and few extra surprises to discover.
The Royal Albert Hall performances would see Sioux on vocals, Severin on bass guitar, Budgie on drums and Robert Smith, latterly of the Cure, who at the time was a full-time member of Siouxsie and the Banshees on guitar.
Over the two nights the Banshees would play two different set lists with the songs making up Nocturne hand-picked by the band as their ideal set list from the two gigs.
With songs taken from Juju, it also features a few B-sides and live performances of Beatles covers Helter Skelter and Dear Prudence. The music heard in the introduction before ‘Israel’ is an excerpt from The Rite of Spring, composed in 1913 by Igor Stravinsky.
Nocturne was lauded for its no-nonsense introduction to the band’s music for neophytes, while fans of the group will appreciate the tight, gutsy, stripped-down performances.
SOUND RECORDS PICK OF THE WEEK
TALKING HEADS – LIVE ON TOUR
The new wave band, fronted by David Byrne and formed in New York, gained huge popularity in the late 70s and into the 80s.
Live On Tour was recorded at the Agora in Cleveland on December 18, 1978 and published as promo LP for radio broadcast. It was never officially released for the public.
Only three songs – ‘The Girls Want To Be With The Girls’, ‘Electricity’ and ‘Found A Job’ - were reprinted in the double live CD The Name Of This Band Is Talking Heads.
One song Psycho Killer was issued as a 7" promo single in UK. All the others are still officially unavailable elsewhere.
