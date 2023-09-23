The Isle of Man Arts Council has announced the recipients of their annual student bursaries for 2023/24.
Awarded to students moving into or currently in further or higher education, the awards are each worth £10,000 over the duration of a course, and for the first time, six students have been chosen as recipients.
The Jonathan Gollow Awards for Performing Arts are awarded to Millie Christian, who will be attending the Performance Preparation Academy in Guildford to study Performance in Musical Theatre and to Ruth Tickle, who will be undertaking an MA in Voice Pedagogy with the Voice Study Centre/University of Wales Trinity St John.
The Norman Sayle Awards for Visual Art and Literature are awarded to Gabriel Addy who will be attending Middlesex University London to study for a BA (Hons) in Animation and to Josephine Laisney who is studying Fashion Design and Business Studies at the University of Brighton.
The Isle of Man Arts Council Awards are awarded to Lexi Forbes who will be studying for a BA (Hons) in Experimental Arts and Performance at the Central School of Speech and Drama in London and to Lucia Aguilar Prince who will be attending Bath Spa University to work towards a BA (Hons) in Fashion Design.
Arts development manager, Jane Corkill said:’The Isle of Man Arts Council is proud to offer support to these very talented students as they further their studies within the arts.
‘The standard of applications from our students was extremely high which made for very difficult decisions by the Council.
‘I feel sure that I speak for all the Arts Council members, together with the Department of Education, Sport and Culture, our sponsoring department, in offering warmest congratulations to all of our recipients and we wish them well in their chosen studies as the new academic year begins.’
The awards are named in memory of former Arts Council members, music promoter Jonathan Gollow and artist Norman Sayle and are awarded annually.