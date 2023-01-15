Hundreds of families headed to the ice over the festive period.
The ice rink at the Fun Barn in Whitebridge Road, Onchan, was decorated with fairy lights and Christmas characters.
It opened to skaters at the end of November, with daytime and evening sessions for families as well as an autism-friendly session. And skaters, the youngest supported by penguins, took to the ice for the final time on Saturday.
Organisers thanked everyone who visited the rink, adding: ‘We appreciate each and every one of you.
‘See you next winter!’