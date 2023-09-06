The Villa Marina Gardens was transformed into an open air theatre for Parodos Theatre Company’s production of The Merchant of Venice.
The cast presented an immersive and memorable production of Shakespeare’s tale of court battles, revenge and friendship.
Parodos was co-founded by Alex Armstrong and Charlie Williams. In a statement, they said: ‘What a fantastic journey this has been.
‘It certainly provided some logistical challenges but we are overjoyed with the result.
‘The cast and the show itself were fantastic and the setting added to the overall experience for the audience. Something a little different.’
The cast featured Thomas Iain Dixon as Shylock,Bryony Grant (Portia), John Walker (Antonio), Daniel-Sebastian Gray (Bassanio), Peter Shimmin (Gratiano), Jade Boylan (Nerrisa), Meg Walker (Jessica), Ben Gale (Lorenzo), Orry Wilson ( Launcelot Gobbo), Sean Reaney (Salanio), Charlie Williams (Salarino), Alex Duncan (Prince of Morocco), Geoff Pugh (Prince of Arragon), Chris Jagus (Duke of Venice) and Andy Williams (Tubal).