Manx star Roisin Quinn has stormed to the final of Interior Design Masters after impressing judges with her dressing room refurb.
In the latest episode, the three remaining contestants had to design a dressing room at Wembley Arena as they battled it to make the final. They needed a make-up area, a lounge and bathroom for the stars performing. They had a budget of £3,000.
Roisin said she never thought she would get to the semi-finals ‘in a million years’. When asked what she had learnt over the course of the show she said: ‘Sometimes less is more.’
Now living in the Wirral, Roisin moved to the Isle of Man from Ireland when she was nine years old and went to Ramsey Grammar School.
Having worked for a travel company for several years, Roisin took the brave step to change career and move into the world of interior design after helping redecorate her parents’ home near Ramsey.
Roisin’s family featured in the show with sister Imelda saying: ‘She is a doer.
‘If you ask her to do anything she will do it with 100 per cent, no messing about.
‘She has that inbuilt passion which is infectious to everyone, I am very, very proud of her.’
On her move to change careers to interior design, Roisin said: ‘I have never wanted anything so much in my life.
Roisin said she envisaged Marilyn Monroe enjoying her dressing room design. Her design was typically floral but with less green than usual.
The guest judge this week was Sophie Ellis Bextor who cast her critical eye over the rooms alongside series judge Michelle Ogundehin
On judging Roisin’s dressing room, Sophie said: ‘Wow, this feels good.’
She loved the fact there was a separate make-up and changing room area, describing it as ‘clever’.
She added: ‘This space makes me feel like, right, I’m about to perform in front of 12,000 people.’
Series judge Michelle Ogundehin was also impressed saying: ‘Roisin looks like she has finally cracked having a tight palate.’
For the first time Roisin was picked as the standout space. Michelle told her: ‘You created an absolute jewel box dressing room, and you showed me you had understood the brief.
Sophie added: ‘It was perfect, and it really made me feel nurtured before the stage and a party for afterwards.
Roisin told the judges she was overwhelmed and ‘speechless’ to be through to the final.
Afterwards she said: ‘It was pure joy, like pure happiness for me and the fact Sophie did not want to leave it. I nailed it.’
That meant Ben and Matt were on the sofa and the judges decided it was Ben he would be leaving the show after his all-white room failed to meet the practical side of the brief.
Next week, for the final the contestants will be at Blenheim Palace redesigning holiday lodges. The episode will air on BBC One on Tuesday, April 30 at 8pm.