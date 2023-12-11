A beautiful sunset viewed from the Sound Cafe provides the inspiration for a live improvised soundscape created by musicians Joff Whitten and Tibor Miklos.
Using analogue synths, looping pedals, guitar and voice the pair responded to the views from the panoramic window and the changing light over a two-hour recording session.
The music, cut down but not altered or enhanced, has been set against footage by filmmaker Anthony Dalton showing views of the island from sea to river, to forest and field.
Kitterland will be screening the release of 2121 for the first time at the Erin Arts Centre, in Port Erin, on Sunday (December 17) at 7.30pm.
Joff told Island Life: ‘It’s a film all about going from day into night.
‘We started playing at around 7pm and recorded for a good couple of hours, improvising and making up sounds, melodies, words and riffs. Afterwards we cut it down to 40 minutes of the most musical parts of it.’
Joff enjoyed the unplanned nature of the recording process: ‘If Tibor starts playing something on the synth that’s really cool I’ll pick it up and try and repeat it or vary it. It becomes very much a dialogue and I find that really exciting.’
The film gets its name from the time of sunset in the week it was recorded in May last year.
Joff said the views from the Sound Cafe were ‘hugely inspirational’, adding: ‘We were so lucky that on the night of the recording we had the most beautiful sunset which we didn’t expect because it was quite an overcast day. Then all of a sudden the sun breaks through the clouds.’
After the recording, Anthony shot further footage of the island - views, observations and sights.
‘It’s quite abstract,’ Joff said. ‘It’s not a narrative film at all. It’s about watching and spending a bit of time listening.
‘I’m quite proud of what we’ve made. I think it’s quite a special piece of work that’s very reflective of Anthony, very reflective of Tibor and very reflective of me so it’s a really nice combined contribution.’
Asked how he thinks the audience will respond, Joff said: ‘Tibor thinks the value of it will get more and more powerful the further away you get from the Isle of Man.
‘We expect Isle of Man audiences will see it and go “I recognise that”. The further you get from the island there will be the idea of the incredible views and the special quality of the landscape.’
He added: ‘I hope audiences will let themselves have a bit of space and time to relax into the experience and let us take them on a journey looking at all these different ideas and allow the mind to settle a little bit.’
Kitterland plan to submit 2121 into film festivals in the UK and Europe.
And they will be creating a digital version of 2121 so it’s available online.
Kitterland’s previous projects include rescoring films, including silent films. They created a live score for the film Zabriskie Point in front of an audience at the Laxey Institute last year.
Tickets for the screening (£5) are available at www.ticketsource.co.uk/erinartscentre
The film was supported by the Isle of Man Arts Council.