Popular 80s band Squeeze are set to perform in the Isle of Man as part of their 50th anniversary tour.
The band, which is fronted by musicians Chris Difford and Glen Tilbrook, had a variety of hits throughout the 70s, 80s and 90s, and still continue to perform at popular music events such as Glastonbury.
The pair will be joined at the Villa Marina on August 6 by bassist Owen Biddle, guitarist Melvin Duffy, percussionist Steve Smith, keyboardist Stephen Large and drummer Simon Hanson.
The band’s hits include the songs ‘Up The Junction’, ‘Cool For Cats’, ‘Another Nail in My Heart’, ‘Hourglass’ and ‘Tempted’, which at the time led music critics to compare Difford and Tilbrook to John Lennon and Paul McCartney.
After further hits in the 90s such as ‘Play’, ‘Some Fantastic Place’, ‘Ridiculous’ and ‘Domino’, the band then reunited in 2007 following solo careers.
The ensuing decades have seen Squeeze continue to build on their body of work, with the release of the comeback albums ‘Cradle to the Grave’ and ‘The Knowledge’.
Despite their long list of popular hits, Difford and Tilbrook have also been working on new material which they are set to perform during their 50th anniversary tour.
Chris Difford commented: ‘We’ve been working hard and diligently for quite some time now on a number of new songs. We’re in rehearsals for these songs very soon, and the Isle of Man is set to hear the fruits of our labour!
‘I’ve been to the Isle of Man before as a solo artist, and I think I’ve been with Squeeze twice too. It’s like going to another planet, and although I don’t enjoy getting the ferry over, it’s a great place.’
Asked what he thinks is the most popular song amongst his audiences, Chris said: ‘I’m not going to boast, but I think the crowds we get respond to them all equally.
‘They’re all great to perform, but “Up The Junction” is the one that never seems to age. It’s a really terrific chord sequence and I absolutely adore the lyrics. “Cool For Cats” is another one that springs people off the floor.’
Squeeze have confirmed that they will once again be supporting the charity the ‘Trussell Trust’ during their tour, which provides emergency food and support to those who need it.
Fans are invited on the tour to bring along food donations to the shows, where there will be collection points across the venue each night. All donations will be distributed to people in crisis across the 1,300 food bank centres in the Trussell Trust network.
Chris added: ‘Glenn pointed out that so many thousands of people are gearing up for food, which is extraordinary in this day and age. We've been supporting them now for quite a few years.’
Squeeze’s performance will take place at the Villa Marina on Tuesday, August 6 at 8pm.
Tickets are £45 for upstairs and £42.50 for downstairs. If you wish to buy a ticket, you can visit www.villagaiety.com/whats-on/squeeze-50th-anniversary-tour/