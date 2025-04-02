The VillaGaiety have announced that the band Starsailor will be performing at the Villa Marina as part of its line-up of performances later this year.
The Chorley-based indie group were founded in 2000, and since then the band has included guitarist and vocalist James Walsh, drummer Ben Byrne, bassist James Stelfox, and keyboardist Barry Westhead.
The band have secured 10 top 40 singles in the UK and have also released six studio albums.
Their first album ‘Love Is Here’ was released in 2001, followed by ‘Silence Is Easy’ (2003) - which included a single of the same name, their best-selling single to date - and ‘On the Outside’ (2005).
After the release of their fourth album ‘All the Plans’ in 2009, the band began a hiatus until 2014, during which its members were involved in individual projects.
Talking about the band, a spokesperson from the Douglas entertainment facility commented: ‘Fronted by James Walsh, Starsailor continue to craft intensely beautiful songs full of raw emotion and atmosphere reminiscent of Richard Ashcroft and Neil Young.
‘Their music, a tapestry of moving, communal songs, weaves a spell of wonder and beauty, ensuring that their journey continues for decades to come.’
Tickets are on sale now for the show on October 1, and can be purchased by visiting https://www.villagaiety.com/starsailor
They can also be purchased in person at the Villa Marina or Welcome Centre or by calling the VillaGaiety team on 600555.
- TNT Theatre’s portrayal of George Orwell’s popular novel ‘1984’ is also set to take place in October at the Gaiety Theatre.
The play has been dramatised by Paul Stebbings and Phil Smith, will be directed by Paul Stebbings and produced by Grantly Marshall, while Christian Auer will provide the musical score.
A spokesperson from TNT Theatre commented: ‘1984 may well be the most significant work of modern fiction, and the company brings this work to the stage without seeking to simplify its message or dilute its power.
‘The brilliance of 1984 is not only that it predicts a surveillance society in which we now exist, or that it exposes the lies behind every totalitarian ideology or belief, but that it explores these themes inside the human mind as well as in the outer world.
‘This production aims to tell what may be the greatest story of our time as we stumble towards an ”Orwellian” future where Big Brother is watching you.’
The one-night-only show will take place on Thursday, October 23 and will begin at 7.30pm.
- The Gaiety Theatre will also host comedian Joanne McNally later that month on October 26 with her show ‘Pinotphile’, while a celebration of the music and career of Michael Jackson titled ‘Michael’ will be held on October 29.
‘The Dreamer’ magic show will then take place on October 30 at the Gaiety, while the month’s events are rounded out with an ‘80s Live’ event at the Villa Marina on October 31.
You can find out more about the VillaGaiety’s upcoming 2025 shows by visiting https://www.villagaiety.com/whats-on/