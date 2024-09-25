Former Status Quo drummer John Coghlan is set to perform at the Port Erin Jazz Festival next week.
The 78-year old will be accompanied by a quartet to play jazz variations of the band’s greatest hits, which includes ‘Pictures of Matchstick Men’, ‘Caroline’ and ‘In the Army Now’.
Then called ‘The Paladins’, John joined the band in 1962 after a meeting with three members, with the group being renamed ‘The Status Quo’ in 1967 and proving to be hugely popular during the 70s and 80s.
A spokesperson from the Port Erin Jazz Festival commented: ‘John’s quartet reimagines the harmonies and musical feel of the classics, maintaining the essence of the originals yet imbuing them with a lighter, more lyrical touch, with hints of jazz and even classical tones.
‘Kickstarting the change and dynamic feel of the music is the choice of instruments: Power chords on guitar and electric bass are replaced by jazz pianist Alex Steele and double bassist Paul Jefferies, whilst out front, vocalising and creating searingly powerful riffs and solos is one of Europe's most exciting jazz violinists – Ben Holder.’
John lived in the island for 10 years between 1976 and 1986, which he has explained was due to high tax rates while living in England.
Speaking to Media Isle of Man, John said: ‘In those days, we were paying around 94% in tax. Francis Rossi [Status Quo founder] moved to southern Ireland, Rick Parfitt [band member] went to Jersey and I moved to the Isle of Man!
‘I lived on the Jurby coast road for two years and then moved to Ballasalla. Me and my wife Gillie had a good time there, as you can see by the fact we stayed there for 10 years.’
Asked if he prefers the jazz versions of the band’s hits, John said: ‘I still play the normal hits. There is a tribute band called “Break The Rules” who I play with from time to time, and they play the original songs as they were recorded.
‘I just enjoy playing the drums. If I can do it at 18 then why can’t I do it at 78?’
John won’t be the only one performing at the Jazz Festival, with this year’s event having a variety of acts on October 4 and 5.
On the Friday night, the ‘Blue Trane Big Band’ open the festival at the Erin Arts Centre, which will then be followed by John’s jazz quartet.
On the Saturday afternoon between 1.30pm and 5pm, there will be free admission jazz at the Riddler Under The Nest and the Bay Hotel, which will include acts such as the Heinrich Manoeuvre, Mood Indigo, Tiger Boom and Amore.
The Harvey/O’Higgins Project will then perform at the Erin Arts Centre on Saturday night.
The spokesperson from the festival added: ‘Once again, a windy little village is set to come alive and start swinging to the sounds of amazing jazz from an eclectic mix of visiting artists and local musicians.
‘We are really looking forward to two days of breathtakingly cool jazz in Port Erin, and hope as many people as possible get down to enjoy it.’