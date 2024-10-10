Comedian Chris McCausland has added an extra date for his island show next year due to popular demand.
Chris will now perform his show ‘Yonks!’ on Friday, April 11 and Saturday, April 12 at the Gaiety, adding the latter night this week.
Chris is best known for his appearances on television programmes such as ‘Scared of the Dark’, ‘Would I Lie to You’, ‘Have I Got News for You’, ‘The Royal Variety’, ‘QI’, ‘Blankety Blank’ and ‘The Last Leg’.
However, Chris has risen to popularity recently for his participation in the latest series of BBC’s ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ - becoming the first visually impaired contestant in the show’s history.
A spokesperson from the Villa Gaiety said: ‘Chris McCausland is hitting the road again with another masterclass in stand-up comedy that has literally been yonks in the making. The last tour was a sell-out, so get your tickets now.’ If you wish to book tickets, visit villagaiety.com/chrismccausland