Castle Rushen High School hosted an art, design and textiles exhibition to celebrate the hard work and achievements of GCSE and A-level students at the school.
Head of art Kristian Edwards said that the event, held on Thursday evening last week, was really well attended and he thanked everyone who came along to look at all the fantastic work on display.
‘The exhibition displayed the art, textiles and product design from this year and was of a very high standard which was excellent to see,’ Mr Edwards said.
‘Congratulations to the pupils and everyone involved.’
Outstanding contribution to product design prizes were awarded to GCSE student Noah Garcia-Fierro and A-Level student Harry Kneen.
Prizes for outstanding artwork were awarded as follows:
Year 10 – Jake Beardswood; Year 11 – Samantha Christian and Poppy Irving, Year 12 – Sophia Douglas; Year 13 – Hannah Hayhurst. Art prizes were sponsored by Art Squared, in Castletown.
Textiles prizes were awarded as follows: GCSE – Kathryne Hey (progression and GCSE textiles award, sponsored by New Generation in Port Erin) and Lucy Sloane (creativity); Year 12 – Molly Storrie (progression and creativity) and Hana Bridson (creativity); Year 13 – Holly Gelling (creativity).