A special annual artisan event showcasing the finest local designers and makers on the island will take place this weekend.
The fourth annual Finders Keepers event, organised by Isle Contemporary, will be held at Artreach Studios in Peel on Saturday and Sunday.
There will be a number of local artists and companies displaying their wares at the event. Thos attending can indulge in coffee, cake, and biscuits and pizza provided by Parish Pantry while browsing through a selection of jewellery, paintings, ceramics, prints, photography, candles, soap, clothing, locally made food, and more. On the Gallery walls there will be artwork by Colette Gambell and Kate Jerry
A spokeswoman for the organisers said: ‘This event is the ultimate summer artisan shopping experience on the island, showcasing some of the finest makers and designers. The ambience is carefully crafted to cater to all individuals, creating a unique shopping experience.
‘Get ready to embrace your inner cool with this Summer relaxed Artisan shopping weekend. Bring your friends, family, or come alone to enjoy the quieter pleasures of life in a relaxing atmosphere surrounded by beautiful handmade goods.
‘The walls at Isle Contemporary will feature stunning artworks by Colette Gambell and Kate Jerry, and newly released ceramic work can be purchased from Aos-si displays. This is your chance to view new, dramatic, and colourful collections from these sought-after artists!’
The organisers believe the Artreach Studios space is the perfect venue for the artists and businesses to showcase their work.
‘The modern warehouse studio sets the perfect atmosphere for summer gift shopping, so you can find the perfect high-quality art and crafts and other artisan creations for your loved ones (or yourself).
‘Before we open our doors to the public at 10am, we will be announcing our annual shopping prize!’
Businesses and artists taking part include Aossi; Blackberry Bunny; Balls of Steel; Cherie Stitchery; Little Moot Studio; Jimmy Thistle; Silverspoonrings; Imvelo Candle Co; Little Tree Soap; Mhara from the Sea; Pigs Love to Paint; RM Designs; Colleen Corlett; Rags & Feathers Vintage; Rowen Corlett and Swamp Robot.
Finders Keepers is open on both Saturday and Sunday, from 10am to 4pm. Visit www.islecontemporary.com for more information and to receive reminders.