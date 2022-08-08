Sweet design has sprinkles
Dolphnut looks out towards Queen's Pier, Ramsey Photo: Jackie Darbyshire
Subscribe newsletter
The Big Splash Art trail sees more than 30 individually designed dolphin sculptures and some 40 dolphin calves installed at sites around the island - an inspirational public art project not only providing opportunities for people to reconnect with nature and enjoy the island’s countryside, but also to raise awareness of Hospice Isle of Man’s work in the community.
Contemporary artist Lynne Hollingsworth explores what you get if you cross a dolphin with a doughnut in her colourful and playful design.
You can see her dolphin design - complete with pink icing and colourful sprinkles, looking out over Queens Promenade in Ramsey.
Lynne, whose studio is based in Duffield, Derbyshire, said: ‘I wanted to create a really fun design that would appeal to adults and children.
‘Who doesn’t love a dolphin and who doesn’t love a doughnut?! So why not combine them and create something really special and create - a giant Dolphnut.’
She added: ‘I loved creating this cheerful design. I hope it will make people smile.
Lynne, a multi-award winning artist, is no stranger to Wild in Art projects. She has also designed sculptures for trails in Derby, Worcester, Leicester, Ipswich and Knowsley.
She has painted professionally for more than 20 years and has personally exhibited for Prince Charles.
She also heads HD Art Creative Studio, which delivers a range of creative, inclusive and multi-disciplinary arts projects to clients across the UK including the NHS and the National Trust.
Projects include mural enhancements, sculpture, illustration and design. In everything that she does, her mantra is ‘everyone is welcome’.
Lynne actively supports the creative industries and is a well-respected creative industries mentor and trainer.
• Maps, trail guides and fun log books can be obtained from any Hospice Isle of Man charity shop. And free to download is an interactive app, with details and information of the location of each olphin and artist.
More information at www.bigsplash.im
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |