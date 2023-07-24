Members of the Frank Matcham Society from across the UK visited the island to enjoy a tour of one of the architect’s greatest masterpieces, the Gaiety Theatre.
It was part of a packed weekend of events which saw the group of 20 exploring the island by railway and bus and coincided with the society’s 123rd anniversary.
Society chairman Mark Fox said: ‘As the most complete surviving Matcham theatre it was a delight to visit again and see the love and care which goes in to maintaining this fantastic building.
‘The Villa Marina is equally sumptuous and in the Royal Hall Charles Meade MBE gave us an amazing presentation placing both buildings in the context of Manx tourism history.
‘Mervin Stokes serenaded us with a Wurlitzer recital in addition to sharing his extensive knowledge of the building restoration and history while Seamus Shea showed us all the nooks and crannies, which Matcham members love to explore.’
He added: ‘Staff and supporters of the Gaiety Theatre and Villa Marina could not have been more welcoming, even if the weather gods did not smile on us.’
The society had to cancel the visit for its centenary in 2020.
Mark said it was ‘most gratifying’ to spend the 123rd anniversary with Education, Sport and Culture Minister Julie Edge MHK, and ‘know that the theatre is so highly valued by the Isle of Man Government’.
Frank Matcham was responsible for designing more than 100 theatres but many were demolished in the 1950s and 1960s.
The survivors are now much admired and many have been refurbished with the most modern technical and audience facilities, while retaining beautiful period details such as painted ceilings and decorative plaster work.