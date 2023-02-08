Cloideryn Northern Theatre are returning to St Paul’s Hall for a second weekend of performances of the tale of Robin Hood.
Director and founder Heather Ruffino said: ‘It is typical traditional panto fun with Cloideryn Northern Theatre twists of course, including slapstick fun with flour and eggs.’
Rossina Gallagher is Robin Hood and Mariella Mazzone-Pollard is Maid Marion. James Bishop plays naughty Prince John, Paige Ann Satt as Little Long John and the Manx Fairy, and Alan Kinvig as Bad Sheriff of Grottingham. Andy Done is panto dame Bessie Bunloaf while George the horse features Fiona Marshall (front) and Linda Broome-Smith (back).
There’s Jean Kennish as Cristabell the butterfly afraid of flying, Queenie the Bee who is allergic to pollen and Elaine Corlett as Pollenetta the Flower Fairy. Viv Hare is Jack the Jester, Phil Holland as Philip Greenleaves and Ben Corkill as Arthur A Dare Christine Faid plays Lady Ampleness, Martyn Faid as Will Scarlet, Brenda Bower as a Knight from the Crusades and even the Magic Sherbet Tree.
The panto will be staged tomorrow (Friday) at 7.30pm and Saturday at 2pm and 7.30pm. Tickets are available from Bridge Bookshop, in Ramsey, online at ticketsource.co.uk/ramseypanto, or pay at the door.