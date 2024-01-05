Sponsored by Douglas practice DQ Advocates, the bursary is awarded to young island residents as they pursue further education in any aspect of drama, dance, music and theatre.
Millie Christian, 19, has just completed her first term at the Performance Preparation Academy at Guildford in Surrey, where she is studying towards a BA in musical theatre.
A performer of ballet, tap, musical theatre and singing, Milie has tread the boards from a young age and has appeared in four DCU productions since 2016. The cost of her bursary will go towards equipment and specialist lessons, combined with extra-curricular activities supporting her development.
Gracel Delos Santos, 23, is in the second of a three-year course at the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art. Gracel has appeared in many island shows and works part time to support herself as she works towards a BA in a Professional Acting degree. She is planning to use the bursary to invest in travel to training events and performances.
Alex Maxwell, 27, has become a well-known name in island theatre and began his foundation year at the London School of Musical Theatre in September.
An accomplished performer, he formed his own company to build up finances to help fund his course, hoping to make the step into the industry at its conclusion.
DCU will stage its 2024 production in February with the legendary musical Evita.
DCU chairman Gary Corkhill said: ‘We were so impressed with the quality of the applicants and are confident that Alex, Gracel and Millie can thrive in their ventures so we are delighted to be able to help them with their studies.’