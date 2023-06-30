The outdoor event, held at Mountain View Innovation Centre, will celebrate electronic music and local artists on Saturday, July 22.
Volume Events is a group of ten young DJs who put on different events across the island, playing music such as house, disco and techno.
The event is to run from 1pm till 8pm to avoid disturbing local residents.
Following the success of their festival at Mountain View last year, the group are going one step further this time, providing a second alternative stage featuring other local acts.
These various music acts include The Stones Throw, Stewart Perks, Nathan Thompson, Terence George and other guests.
Catering vendors, a fully licensed bar and a festival wear stall will be on site throughout the day.
The stage and lighting, provided by ELS, will be festival themed and the audio system, manufactured by KV2 Audio, is believed to be one of the island’s finest audio systems.
Similar to last year there will be mini buses transporting guests to and from the northern site from a collection and drop off zone in Ramsey.
Callum Davies, who set up Volume Events in 2019, is excited about the sequel of the festival in Ramsey as well as the general music scene improving on the island.
He said: ‘It has been a mission of ours since day one to hold a music festival on the Isle of Man and now being able to do it for a second consecutive year is an amazing feeling.
‘It’s also great to see many new music festivals and events appearing on the island from the likes of Metabolizm and the Full Moon Festival, which further promote the island music scene and nightlife.’
Metabolizm is another music event company in the island, and are currently attempting to host a new music event called ‘Meta Lounge’ on Marine Parade in Peel.
They recently took to social media to announce they are pushing for an opening to ‘Meta Lounge’, which would be held by the old skate park site on Marine Parade, by the end of August.
The Full Moon Festival is a different event, which took place on the weekend at Rose Hill Farm on Richmond Hill.
Large crowds of people attended to listen to more than 150 artists, including the Volume DJs.
Owner of Volume, Callum Davies, added that the second festival at Mountain View wouldn’t be at all possible without the support of the community.
He said: ‘This would not be happening without the support from the community and those involved, such as the team behind Volume and all those at Mountain View Innovation Centre that are allowing us to use their stunning grounds with breathtaking views.
‘Also a big thanks to ELS, Protec Security, Freddie’s Bar, Safety on Set, Bus Vannin, Ace Hire and many other local businesses.’
Tickets are available now for £25 at www.volume-events.co.uk.