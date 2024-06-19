The fourth annual Port Erin Festival of Brass proved a big hit at the weekend despite a rather wet start to the event.
The event took place at St Catherine’s Church Gardens in Port Erin and celebrated Rushen Silver Band’s 75th anniversary.
Rotary Club of Rushen and Western Mann organised the festival which launched in 2021 and has built on that success over the last few years. The festival included performances from five bands with a grand finale performance of massed bands at the end.
Extra viewing areas were available along with refreshments from Jimbo’s Ice Cream and Hospice’s Coffee Van.
Posting on Facebook after the event, the organisers said: ‘A big thank you to all the bands, Inner Wheel, Watling Street Works, Manx Ices, Hospice Coffee Van, The Manx Lobster, plus sponsors Santander International and everyone who turned up to enjoy the sunshine and music.’
The Manx Youth Band also posted on Facebook saying: ‘After the earlier rain the sun shone on the Youth Band as they played at the Port Erin Festival of Brass. Thanks to everyone involved in the organisation of a great event. Great to catch up with the other bands too!’
Prior to the event Rotary president Mike Johnson explained how many local charities and causes benefitted from the event.
He said: ‘As a community service club we provide support to both international humanitarian causes like Shelterbox and End Polio Now along with many local projects including the Bradda Glen viewing platform and local Foodbank.’
Chris Weldon, chairman of Rushen Silver Band added: ‘In this 75th anniversary year for the band playing at such an event in Port Erin is a huge honour, and shows the band is at the heart of the local community, and we are great fun for all the support we get.’