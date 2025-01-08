Tenor Russell Watson will perform at the Gaiety Theatre in February.
The ‘From Me To You’ tour will kick off at the Gaiety on Wednesday, February 26, before then going on to locations such as Poole, Bury, Derry and Belfast until April 25.
The 58-year-old has released singles and albums of both opera and pop-style, and has sold more than 7 million albums worldwide.
He first garnered recognition in 1999 when he sang ‘God Save the Queen’ at the Rugby League Challenge Cup Final at Wembley Stadium, ‘Barcelona’ at a Premier League match between Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur and a full set of songs at the 1999 Champions League Final in Barcelona between Manchester United and Bayern Munich.
His latest and 13th album to date was a collaboration with Welsh singer Aled Jones titled ‘Christmas with Aled and Russell’, which was released in November 2022.
Talking about the upcoming show, a spokesperson from the VillaGaiety commented: ‘Russell Watson never imagined he would be hailed as one of the world’s greatest classical singers.
‘Described by the New York Times as a performer “who sings like Pavarotti and entertains the audience like Sinatra”, he subsequently released ten studio albums, each one receiving more critical acclaim than the last.
‘His debut album “The Voice” shot up the UK charts where he held the number one spot for a world record 52 weeks. At the same time, Russell held the number one spot in the USA.
‘Russell is captivating to watch and enchanting to listen to, wowing audiences with his enigmatic and entertaining live performances. If you've seen him perform before, you will know to expect an unforgettable experience - prepare to be captivated by his powerful voice.
‘Accompanied by pianist and writer Mike Moran, this will be a magical evening which should not be missed and with further guests to be announced.’
Tickets for the show are priced at £59.50, and can be purchased by visiting villagaiety.com/russellwatson
- The VillaGaiety has also recently announced its latest bout of film releases at Broadway Cinema throughout the start of 2025.
Romantic drama ‘We Live In Time’ featuring Florence Pugh and Andrew Garfield is running until Thursday January 16, while animated adventure ‘Moana 2’ will have a two-day release on January 11 and January 12.