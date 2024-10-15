The lead singer of Bradford-based band ‘Terrorvision’ is set to perform at the Erin Arts Centre next month.
Tony Wright has been confirmed as But First Promotions’ final gig of the year. He will perform an acoustic set alongside his bandmate Milly Evans as part of his autumn and winter 2024 tour.
Terrorvision were formed in 1987 in Keighley, Yorkshire, and first came to prominence with their 1994 album ‘How to Win Friends and Influence People’, followed by the 1996 release ‘Regular Urban Survivors’.
However, it was the ‘Mint Royale’ mix of their song ‘Tequila’ in 1999 that debuted at number two on the UK singles chart behind the Offspring's ‘Pretty Fly (for a White Guy)’.
This became Terrorvision's highest-charting single in their home country, staying in the top 100 for 13 weeks.
The band have recently completed a tour of the UK to promote their new album, ‘We Are Not Robots’, which debuted at number 28 in the UK album charts.
During the 1990s, Tony was also a popular and frequent guest on the BBC Two television programme ‘Never Mind the Buzzcocks’, and also presented ‘Top of the Pops’.
Rob Cope from But First Promotions commented: ‘The first time we arranged Tony and Milly to play in the island was at the Colby Glen when they were the first UK act to play live in the Isle of Man after the border restrictions were lifted in July 2021.’
During a recent visit to the Colby Glen in 2022, Tony played his newest album ‘The Anti Album’, which was described as a ‘truly honest record’ and the ‘perfect manifestation of Tony Wright’s immutable wit, sadness, quiet anger and charm’.
He also released a single, ‘Cannonball’, from the album which he described as a ‘sad and lonely song’ that is ‘full of emotions that wouldn’t be wished upon anyone’.
Rob added: ‘Together with Milly, they play a mix of his own solo material, classic Terrorvision hits and the occasional cover song.
‘Tony is a huge racing fan - he loves the TT and his visits to the Isle of Man.’
Tickets for the show on Friday, November 22 are available to buy now priced at £27.50 each, and are available by emailing [email protected] or sending a message to But First via one of their social media pages on Facebook, X or Instagram.