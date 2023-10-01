Paintings, sculpture and fashion pieces all feature in the final of the annual Sovereign Art Foundation Students’ Prize.
Open to secondary school students in the island, the competition sees teachers nominate up to 10 students each and a panel of judges then chooses a shortlist of 20 artworks.
The shortlisted artwork will be on display in the public area of the first floor of the Strand Shopping Centre, in Douglas, from Monday (October 16).
And the exhibition will continue until Friday, November 17.
A judges’ prize of £800 is awarded to the student with the highest score from the judges. And £2,000 is awarded to the school of the winner.
The public vote prize of £400 is awarded to the student with the most votes from the public at the exhibition and online. And £1,000 is awarded to the school of the winner.
The finalists are:
University College Isle of Man students Chloe Newton (Dwellings), Gabriel Addy (Cyber Punk) and Josephine Mary Lainsey (Future Dystopia).
St Ninian’s High School students Akira Pascual (State of the Nation), Anna Prince (Lost Spaces, Special Places), Annaleigh Kelch (The More That You Read), Niamh Page (Spyrryd Parteeagh), Ntshila Mbayabu (The Girls are in the Garden) and Rebecca Park (Rest and Recovery).
Ramsey Grammar School students Freya Stonehouse (Mum on the Couch) and Lainie Sharpe (Dad on the Couch).
Castle Rushen High School students Grace Jackson (The Abyss) and Hana Bridson (Textures of the Forest).
Ballakermeen High School students Islay Shannon (Bespoke Co-ord) and Summer Randle (Beautiful Imperfections).
King William’s College students Darcey Bateson (Stretched), Emily Kirkham (Lost Shores), Emily Su (The City and Me), Johanna Schuetz (After Demsteader) and Sara Xu (Tears of Koala).
View the shortlist and vote online at www.sovereignart foundation.com/sp-isle-of-man/