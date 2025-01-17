A star-studded lineup of island talent is set to take to the Gaiety Theatre stage in February for ‘Chicago: The Musical’.
The show is the latest held by the Douglas Choral Union in its 129th year performing to Manx audiences, with Chicago being one of Broadway’s most iconic and enduring musicals.
Inspired by true events and based on a 1926 play by journalist Maurine Dallas Watkins, the show tells the tale of Roxie Hart and Velma Kelly, two vaudeville performers turned murderesses who vie for fame and freedom amidst a media circus.
A spokesperson from the Douglas Choral Union said: ‘Chicago is a sizzling satire of crime, celebrities and corruption set against the glittering backdrop of the 1920s.
‘It is a masterful collaboration between John Kander (music), Fred Ebb (lyrics), and Bob Fosse (book and original choreography).
‘It features iconic musical theatre numbers, including “All That Jazz” and “Cell Block Tango”, and our show promises to feature the iconic but reimagined Fosse choreography and jaw-dropping performances.
‘This production of Chicago is a completely reimagined version, featuring a stunning set that’s been designed and built entirely from the group-up.’
The cast includes Jordan McCormack as Velma Kelly, Evie Skillicorn as Roxie Hart, David Artus as Billy Flynn, Natalie Smith as Mama Morton, David Britton as Amos Hart and Jonathan Sleight as Mary Sunshine.
David Artus is a familiar face to the Gaiety Stage and Manx entertainment, with some of his credits including the Engineer in ‘Miss Saigon’ (2012), Jean Valjen in ‘Les Miserables’ (2009) and Roger De Bris in ‘The Producer’s (2017), all with the Douglas Choral Union.
Meanwhile, Jordan McCormack has played Rizzo in ‘Grease’ (2022) and recently featured as Francine in Two Feather’s Productions’ adaptation of ‘Jersey Boys (2024).
David Dawson takes the helm as director, who previously directed the Douglas Choral Union’s sell-out productions of Shrek The Musical (2021) and The Hunchback of Notre Dame (2022).
Liz Dixon also returns as musical director, while Breeshey Crookall has come in as choreographer.
Grace Hoodless, Douglas Choral Union committee member, said: ‘The commitment and tireless effort our cast, crew, committee, and production team have poured into this production has been incredible.
‘A show of this scale demands immense dedication, with our cast rehearsing three times a week since September to bring Chicago - an iconic musical - to life.
‘This marks the first time the Douglas Choral Union has staged Chicago at the Gaiety Theatre, and we are thrilled to deliver another stellar production in our 129th year, continuing our proud tradition of bringing top-class entertainment to the Manx audience.
‘We would also like to extend our thanks to our title sponsor, DQ Advocates, whose generous support makes productions like this possible.’
More than 6,000 people flocked to the Gaiety Theatre last year for Douglas Choral Union’s ‘Evita’, and this year’s Chicago showing is also set to see sell-out crowds.
There will be 10 showings of Chicago from Friday, February 7 to Saturday, February 15.
If you wish to book tickets, you can do so by visiting https://www.villagaiety.com/whats-on/chicago/