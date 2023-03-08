From royal weddings and state visits to the Queen’s funeral and National Day of Remembrance, the UK stages some of the biggest ceremonial events in the world.
How the military prepares for these major spectacles is the subject of The Arts Society Isle of Man’s March lecture.
Dr Graham Jones MBE, who retired from the armed services as Lieutenant Colonel Graham Jones, the senior director of music of the Household Division and director of music of the Coldstream Guards, will give a talk ‘The Art of State Ceremonial Music’ on Tuesday (March 21).
During his career he has recorded more than 40 albums and been responsible for the largest commissioning programme of wind band music in recent history, commissioning over 30 new works for wind band.
He pioneered a music education programme with the University of Salford for military musicians resulting in a new Master of Music in performance degree.
He was awarded an MBE in 1993 for outstanding service to military music.
After retiring from military service in 2012, Graham is enjoying a second career as a guest conductor, adjudicator, guest speaker, lecturer, clinician, recording consultant and educator.
He is also the artist director of London International Band Week, music consultant to Henley Music Festival, resident conductor of the British Imperial Orchestra, visiting conductor in residence at Troy University, in the US state of Alabama.
Non-members are welcome to attend for an entry fee of £10, payable at the door.
For more details of the 2022-23 programme visit www.theartssociety.org/isle-man