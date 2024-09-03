High School Musical arrived in the Isle of Man last weekend at the Gaiety Theatre.
Put together by Olivia Landels’s All Island Theatre Company, the 52-strong cast performed a variety of hits from the popular musical Disney channel film such as ‘Breaking Free’, ‘Stick To The Status Quo’ and ‘We’re All In This Together’.
The stage show was directed by Tony Eccles and choreographed by Leah Carter, with Molly Bowman acting as creative assistant.
Lead character Troy was played by William Shooter, while Gabriella was portrayed by both Kendra Metcalfe and Maddie Wood.
The iconic role of Sharpay was taken on by Eve Puzzar, while her compatriot Ryan was portrayed by Daniel Laurie.
Director Tony Eccles said: ‘Since being brought in by the All Island Theatre Company to create this show, It's been an absolute pleasure working with this incredible cast!
‘Not only are they a super talented bunch, but they are also such lovely, hardworking people too.
‘The energy they brought to the Gaiety stage was amazing and we're so proud to have been able to showcase their talents for the whole island to see.’