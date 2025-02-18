The main funding categories include: ‘General Funding Grants’, supporting artists, musicians, writers, and performers in developing their work; the ‘Domestic Travel Fund’, a rolling fund to help local creatives get to and from the UK for events, performances and exhibitions; ‘Creative Industries Funding’, to support local creative businesses; the ‘Short Film Fund’, offering matched funding for the production of short films in the island; and ‘Underwriting’ to guarantee against loss for events and projects with income.