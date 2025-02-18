In this month’s Isle of Man Arts Council column, arts engagement officer Jade Boylan tells us about the funding opportunities available to island residents throughout 2025.
The Isle of Man has a thriving arts scene, supported by the Isle of Man Arts Council, which plays a vital role in funding creative projects, artists and cultural organisations across the island.
With a commitment to making the arts accessible to all, the Council offers a range of grants and funding opportunities to help bring creative visions to life.
As we move further into 2025, now is the perfect time for artists, performers, and organisations to explore what funding is available and how they can apply.
The Isle of Man Arts Council was established in 1965 and operates within the Culture Division under the Department of Education, Sport and Culture.
The Council is made up of a team of passionate volunteers and industry professionals who work alongside the Arts Development Team to support and promote the island’s creative community.
Their mission is to inspire, develop and promote the arts while ensuring that culture remains at the heart of Manx life.
The Arts Council provides financial support to individuals, groups and organisations working in visual arts, music, theatre, dance, literature, fashion and more.
Whether it’s funding for an exhibition, a theatre production, a community project, a venue or professional development, the Council is dedicated to helping creative ambitions flourish in the island.
Regular funding rounds are run throughout the year, giving applicants multiple chances to secure support.
The main funding categories include: ‘General Funding Grants’, supporting artists, musicians, writers, and performers in developing their work; the ‘Domestic Travel Fund’, a rolling fund to help local creatives get to and from the UK for events, performances and exhibitions; ‘Creative Industries Funding’, to support local creative businesses; the ‘Short Film Fund’, offering matched funding for the production of short films in the island; and ‘Underwriting’ to guarantee against loss for events and projects with income.
Funding applications are considered by the members of the Arts Council, ensuring a fair and structured process.
Key dates for funding submissions and meeting dates for 2025 are available on the Arts Council website and social media pages.
Applying for funding is a straightforward process and the Council welcome applications from both emerging and established artists and organisations.
Applicants should clearly outline their project, its artistic and community value, and how funding will be used.
Investment in the arts enriches the island’s cultural life, providing opportunities for creativity, education, and social engagement.
The Isle of Man Arts Council’s funding helps sustain and grow the island’s creative industries, ensuring that artists and audiences alike continue to benefit from a vibrant cultural landscape.
Whether you’re an artist looking for support, a community group planning an event, or simply passionate about the arts, the Isle of Man Arts Council is here to help.
Whilst applications for the next funding round in March are now closed, visit iomarts.com to contact the arts development team and find out more about upcoming funding opportunities and how to get involved.