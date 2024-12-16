Each month, Dr Chloë Woolley, Manx music development officer at Culture Vannin, looks at a well-known Manx song and its history:
‘At Christmas play and make good cheer, For Christmas comes but once a year’.
In the Isle of Man, Christmas traditions of the past meant taking a break from the usual routine. Known as the ‘Kegeesh Ommidjagh’ (Manx Gaelic for Foolish Fortnight), this holiday spanned from Black Thomas’ Eve (the shortest day, December 21) to Twelfth Night (January 6 or Old Christmas Day).
Like today, it was a time for socialising and revelry, with work and chores set aside. Instead, people engaged in singing, dancing, eating, drinking, playing games, and visiting family and friends.
Fiddle players were hired to play for dancing and to wake households on Christmas morning, with their fee called ‘Yn Unnysup’ - the namesake of several old Manx tunes and thought to derive from ‘Wanderer's Cup’.
Before carol-singing became widespread, the ‘Mollag Band’ would roam the streets. This group of men, disguised in costumes, sang loudly, banged drums, and caused disruption until they were paid to leave. The ‘mollag’ was an inflated sheep’s bladder, which was attached to a stick and used to threaten those unwilling to pay for the group's noisy performances!
Another Christmas tradition was the ‘White Boys’ mummers’ play, a folk drama also performed across the British Isles. The play, which often reflected local events, featured mock fights between various Saints, who were then resurrected by a doctor.
On the Oie’ll Verrey (Old Christmas Eve), the Parish clerk and congregation would stay in the church after the evening service to perform ‘carvals’ in Manx Gaelic. Unlike typical Christmas carols, carvals focused on themes of Christian duty, judgment, salvation, redemption, heaven’s joys and hell’s terrors.
They were sung unaccompanied by a man, often being very long. Friendly rivalry arose as congregants shouted encouragement after each verse. Afterwards, everyone would retire to the nearest tavern for hot spiced ale and end the night by singing ‘Arrane Oie Vie’ (The Goodnight Song).
One of the longest continuous Manx traditions is ‘Hunt the Wren’, celebrated on St. Stephen’s Day.
In the past, people hunted the little bird, paraded its body in a bush decorated with evergreens and ribbons, and danced around it to a lively song.
A feather from the dead wren was considered lucky, offering protection against shipwrecks and witchcraft. One legend tells of Tehi Tegi, a siren turned into a wren by Manannan after luring men to their deaths at sea.
Hunt the Wren still takes place today across the Isle of Man. No wrens are harmed, but the song, dance, and festive spirit live on. The final verse of the song goes:
‘The wren, the wren, the king of all birds,
‘Was caught, St. Stephen's Day, in the furze,
‘Although he is little, his family's great,
‘We pray you, good dame, to give us a treat!’
Nollick Ghennal as Blein Vie Noa – Merry Christmas and Happy New Year!
You can find out where to join in and learn the songs, tunes and dances on manxmusic.com